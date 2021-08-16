Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,663. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.