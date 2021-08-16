Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

