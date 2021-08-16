Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

FBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

FBIO opened at $3.08 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

