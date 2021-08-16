Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

