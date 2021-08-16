Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.52. 101,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.