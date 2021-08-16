Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $32.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.64. 21,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.