Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.17. 282,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

