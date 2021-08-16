Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 99.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

