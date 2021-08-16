FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 1,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 348.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.