First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000.

Shares of FYC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.44. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,754. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.75.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.