First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 255,714 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

