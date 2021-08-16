First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDMV. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of HDMV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

