First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 209,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 633,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

