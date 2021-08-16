First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.19. 507,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,192,486. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

