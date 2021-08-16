First American Trust FSB Acquires 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 181.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

