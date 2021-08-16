Financial Contrast: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Television Broadcasts and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Risk & Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Gray Television’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 1.04 -$36.21 million N/A N/A Gray Television $2.38 billion 0.89 $410.00 million $3.69 5.99

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 17.05% 24.63% 5.62%

Summary

Gray Television beats Television Broadcasts on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

