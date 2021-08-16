Financial Contrast: Endava (NYSE:DAVA) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endava and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endava and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 16.85 $26.99 million $0.47 294.28 Compass $3.72 billion 1.82 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Endava and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 6 0 2.67 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Endava currently has a consensus price target of $98.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.60%. Compass has a consensus price target of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Endava.

Summary

Endava beats Compass on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

