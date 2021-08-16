Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 478,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,619,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

