Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 324 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.67. 270,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

