FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.22. 98,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $201.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

