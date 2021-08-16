Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1530334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

