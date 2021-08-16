FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00157808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.69 or 0.99577921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.17 or 0.00919140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

