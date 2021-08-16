Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in July

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FOLGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 34,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
