Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB opened at $361.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.