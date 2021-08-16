Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,941. The stock has a market cap of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

