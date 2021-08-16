Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

