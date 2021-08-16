Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,443,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.14. 221,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

