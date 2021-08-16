Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 4,485 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $111,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after buying an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.69. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $324.04. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

