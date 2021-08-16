Ether Zero Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $358,377.86 and $28,273.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.52 or 0.06916804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00153804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,122,014 coins and its circulating supply is 185,092,601 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

