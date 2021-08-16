Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Thor Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

