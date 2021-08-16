Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.41 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.