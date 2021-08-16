Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ENLV stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

