Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE ET opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

