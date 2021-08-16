eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.08

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 3963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth in the second quarter worth $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.