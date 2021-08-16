Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post sales of $132.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.19 million and the highest is $138.48 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $427.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $432.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.43 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $448.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $581.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.