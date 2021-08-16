DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.96 on Monday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $390.35 million, a PE ratio of -72.55, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

