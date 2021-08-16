Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$89.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.61. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$40.29 and a 52-week high of C$90.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

