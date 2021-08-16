Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

