Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWVYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

DWVYF stock remained flat at $$51.62 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

