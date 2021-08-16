Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $69,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

DEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,017. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

