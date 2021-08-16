Decentraland Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $211.99 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,112,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,394,043 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.