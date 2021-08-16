DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,141.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $11,141.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008056 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.