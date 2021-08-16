Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

