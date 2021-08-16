CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research note released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

