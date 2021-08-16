Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.01. 21,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

