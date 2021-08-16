Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 189,159 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189,159 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.