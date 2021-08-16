Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,543 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

