Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

