Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,325 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 166.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $21,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

