Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

